𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

UN Resident Coordinator Pays Courtesy Call on Hon’ble Foreign Minister

The United Nations Resident Coordinator to Bhutan, Mr. Gaurav Ray, paid a courtesy call on the Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, at the Gyalyong Tshogkhang in Thimphu on 14 January 2026. The Hon’ble Foreign Minister warmly welcomed Mr. Ray and conveyed the Royal Government’s best wishes for a successful tenure as UN Resident Coordinator in Bhutan.

The meeting highlighted the longstanding partnership between Bhutan and the United Nations system, and the Royal Government’s continued appreciation for UN’s support and collaboration in advancing its national development priorities. Discussions also included exchange of views on strengthening cooperation and Bhutan’s engagement with the United Nations.