𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞

Mr. Kristian Hölge, the new Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for South Asia, presented his Letter of Credence to Hon’ble Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel today.

Mr. Hölge assumed his duties as new Regional Representative of UNODC’s Regional Office for South Asia (ROSA) on 16 September 2025 and is currently on his introductory visit to Bhutan. He will call on Hon’ble Lyonchhen and also meet with senior officials from relevant agencies of the Royal Government during the visit.

Mr. Hölge is a Danish national. He previously served as UNODC’s Representative in Mexico from May 2020 until his appointment as ROSA Regional Representative.

Based in India, UNODC ROSA covers countries in South Asia, including Bhutan.