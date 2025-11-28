Press Release

Bhutan and Austria held the consultations in Thimphu on 25 November 2025. Ms. Pema Tshomo, Director, Department of Bilateral Affairs led the Bhutanese delegation and Ms. Bita Rasoulian, Head of the Asia Pacific Department in the Austrian Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs led the Austrian delegation.

During the consultation, the two sides had a productive and friendly exchange of views and discussed areas of mutual interest, including political and economic development in the two countries.

The Bhutanese side thanked Austria for the support rendered to Bhutan.