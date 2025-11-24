Joint Statement on the State Visit of Prime Minister of Bhutan to Bangladesh from 22 to 24 November 2025

1. At the invitation of H.E. Professor Muhammad Yunus, Hon’ble Chief Adviser, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan is on a State Visit to Bangladesh from 22 to 24 November 2025. He was accompanied by Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade; Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Employment; and senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

2. The visit of Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay to Bangladesh is a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted friendship and goodwill that have long defined the relations between the two countries.

3. Upon arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay was received by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus and was presented with a Guard of Honour and Gun Salute.

4. Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay laid a floral wreath at the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar and paid tribute to the valiant freedom fighters of Bangladesh and planted a sapling at the National Martyrs’ Memorial.

5. Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mr. Mohammed Shahabuddin, Hon’ble President of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh.

6. Hon’ble Chief Adviser of Bangladesh hosted a banquet in honour of Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan on 22 November 2025.

7. H.E. Mr. Md. Touhid Hossain, Adviser for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh and H.E. Mr. Bashir Uddin, Adviser for Commerce of Bangladesh called on Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay during the visit.

8. Both the Heads of the Government held official talks on 22 November 2025 in an atmosphere of heartfelt warmth and cordiality reflecting the time-tested friendship between the two countries. The two leaders recognized with deep satisfaction the excellent state of bilateral relations, and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including trade, connectivity, and people-to-people connections.

9. Recalling Bhutan as the first country to recognise Bangladesh as an independent country on 6 December 1971, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus expressed gratitude for Bhutan’s invaluable support during Bangladesh’s fight for independence.

10. The two leaders recalled the State Visit of His Majesty The King of Bhutan in March 2024 which had further strengthened the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

11. Both sides underscored the importance of enhancing bilateral trade and strengthening private sector cooperation. Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay also met business leaders from Bangladesh to explore new avenues for economic and commercial collaboration.

12. Bangladesh appreciated His Majesty The King of Bhutan’s global vision of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and conveyed her readiness to extend cooperation in the development of GMC in Bhutan.

13. The two sides expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the Joint Working Group (JWG) to facilitate the development of the Bhutanese Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Kurigram, and welcomed the ongoing collaborative efforts.

14. Bangladesh proposed supplying pharmaceutical products to Bhutan on a Government-to-Government basis. Both sides acknowledged that such cooperation would enhance Bhutan’s access to affordable and quality healthcare supplies.

15. The leaders expressed satisfaction with the status of implementation of the Agreement on the Movement of Traffic-in-Transit, noting that the trial run of goods transport from Chattogram Port to Burimari Land Port is being completed.

16. The Prime Minister of Bhutan thanked Bangladesh for increasing the number of annual MBBS/BDS seats for Bhutanese students in public medical colleges of Bangladesh to thirty, as was announced during the State Visit of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in 2024.

17. The two sides expressed satisfaction at the state of ongoing cooperation in various fields such as human resource development, connectivity, tourism and culture.

18. In the presence of the two leaders, the following two MoUs were signed:

a. MoU on Trade of International Internet Bandwidth and other Telecommunication Services;

b. MoU on Appointment of Health Workforce.

19. To further strengthening the bilateral cooperation, Bangladesh offered the following:

a. Ten earmarked seats each year at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology for Bhutanese students to pursue engineering studies;

b. One dedicated seat for Bhutanese students to pursue diploma in sports science at the Bangladesh Sports Education Institution (BKSP), and extension of the use of home ground for Bhutanese sports teams;

c. Specialised professional training programs for Bhutanese experts in relevant fields.

20. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the enduring bilateral engagements and cooperation as well as cooperating at the international, regional and sub-regional platforms, like SAARC and BIMSTEC based on the principles of shared values, mutual respect, understanding, cooperation, and a common aspiration for peace and prosperity.

21. Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay expressed appreciation for the cordial welcome and warm hospitality extended to him and the members of his delegation.

22. Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay extended an invitation to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to visit Bhutan at a mutually convenient time. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enduring engagements and cooperation between the two countries and their peoples.

Dhaka, 23 November 2025