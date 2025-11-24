Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade, in collaboration with the Clingendael Institute organised a training on “Cyber Diplomacy” from 17 to 20 November 2025.

The training is a part of the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan and the Clingendael Institute and it was aimed to enhance participants’ skills in cyber diplomacy.

Officials from the various Departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade, Department of Immigration, Department of Civil Registration & Census, Department of Law & Order and the Royal Bhutan Police participated in the training. The training was led by Ms. Myrthe de Boon, a cyber expert and an Academy Fellow at the Clingendael Institute.