Press Release

H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan will make a State Visit to Bangladesh from 22 – 24 November 2025 at the invitation of H.E. Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh.

During the visit, the Hon’ble Prime Minister will call on the Hon’ble President of Bangladesh and meet with the Chief Adviser, senior Government officials, and members of the business community of Bangladesh.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister will also interact with the Bhutanese community residing in Bangladesh. The visit is expected to further consolidate the longstanding ties of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and Bangladesh, and create new avenues for partnership and collaboration for the mutual benefit of the two countries.