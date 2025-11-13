Press Release

1. At the invitation of His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan, H.E. Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, was on a two-day State Visit to Bhutan from 11-12 November 2025.

2. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi joined the people of Bhutan in marking the 70th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo in Changlimithang on 11 November 2025 as the Guest of Honour. Prime Minister Modi also took part in the ongoing Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu. His Majesty the King of Bhutan appreciated the presence of the Holy Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India in Thimphu for public veneration during the Festival.

3. Prime Minister Modi received audiences with His Majesty The King and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and interacted with Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay. The discussions between the leaders covered key areas of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

4. His Majesty The King conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the Royal Government and people of Bhutan on the tragic loss of precious lives in the explosion in Delhi on November 10 and offered prayers for swift recovery of those injured. The Indian side appreciated the Bhutanese message of support and solidarity.

5. Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s unwavering support to Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan, including the Economic Stimulus Programme, emphasising India’s commitment to actively assisting Bhutan in achieving its key development priorities and advancing sustainable growth across sectors. The Bhutanese side appreciated India’s assistance for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan period for various projects under implementation across Bhutan and their contribution to the country’s development.

6. Prime Minister Modi conveyed full support of the Government of India for the realisation of His Majesty’s vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City. He announced the decision to establish an Immigration Check Post at Hatisar, Assam, to facilitate easy movement of investors and visitors to Gelephu. His Majesty appreciated the Government of India’s support for the construction of Gyalsung academies.

7. His Majesty The King and Prime Minister Modi jointly inaugurated the 1020 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project on 11 November 2025, in the august presence of the Holy Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha. This Project stands as a testament to the friendship and exemplary cooperation between Bhutan and India in the field of hydropower. They welcomed the commencement of export of electricity from Punatsangchhu-II to India. Both sides also expressed satisfaction at the implementation of the Joint Vision on Energy Partnership of March 2024.

8. The leaders welcomed the understanding reached regarding the resumption of work on the main dam structure of 1200 MW Punatsangchhu-I hydroelectric project and agreed to work for expeditious completion of the project. Once completed, Punatsangchhu-I will be the largest hydroelectric project jointly developed by the two Governments.

9. They welcomed the active engagements of Indian companies in the hydropower projects in Bhutan. The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation for the announcement by the Government of India of a concessional Line of Credit of INR 40 billion to fund the energy projects in Bhutan.

10. The two sides underlined the importance of improving cross border connectivity and enhancement of border infrastructure, including setting up of Integrated Check Posts. They welcomed the operationalisation of Immigration Check Post at Darranga in November 2024 and the Inland Waterways Terminal and Multimodal Logistics Park in Jogigopha in March 2025. Both sides also welcomed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of cross-border rail links (Gelephu-Kokrajhar and Samtse-Banarhat) in September 2025 and the subsequent establishment of the Project Steering Committee for the implementation of the project.

11. The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation for the steps taken by the Government of India to institutionalise arrangements for uninterrupted supply of essential commodities and fertilisers to Bhutan. Both sides welcomed the arrival of the first consignment of fertilisers from India under the new arrangement.

12. The two sides expressed satisfaction on the growing cooperation in the new areas of STEM, Fintech, and Space. They welcomed the work on Phase II of the UPI, which will enable Bhutanese visitors to India to make payments using local mobile applications by scanning QR codes. They expressed satisfaction at the implementation of the Joint Plan of Action on Space Cooperation. They also acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Indian teachers and nurses in enhancing STEM education and healthcare services in Bhutan.

13. The two leaders welcomed the consecration of the Royal Bhutan Temple in Rajgir and the decision of the Government of India to grant land in Varanasi for construction of the Bhutanese temple and guest house.

14. The following Memoranda of Understanding between two countries were signed during the visit:

a. MoU between Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB), and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India (GoI), on Cooperation in the field of Renewable Energy;

b. MoU between Ministry of Health, RGoB, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GoI, on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine ;

c. MoU between The PEMA Secretariat and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, GoI on Building Institutional Linkages.

15. The Bhutan-India partnership is built on deep trust, warm friendship, mutual respect and understanding across all levels, and is further strengthened by strong people-to-people connections as well as close economic and developmental cooperation. The visit reaffirmed the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, and the two sides agreed to continue it in the future.