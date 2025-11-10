Press Release

His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India will be on a two-day State Visit to Bhutan coinciding with the 70th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo from 11-12 November 2025. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will join the people of Bhutan in celebrating the 70th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo in Changlimithang on 11 November 2025.

The visit by Prime Minister Modi is a testimony of the extraordinary warmth, trust and mutual respect between the monarchs of Bhutan and Indian leaders across generations and has been the cornerstone of Bhutan–India relations.

The State Visit to Bhutan by Prime Minister Modi coincides with the exposition of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India. Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Thimphu.

Bhutan and India share a unique and enduring partnership based on mutual trust, understanding and friendship. The visit will provide yet another opportunity for both sides to exchange views on issues of mutual interest, and discuss the expanding areas of cooperation between the two countries.