Press Release

The Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha, presently enshrined at the National Museum in New Delhi, will be brought to Bhutan from 08 to 18 November 2025, with the gracious support of the Government of India.

The Sacred Relics will be enshrined at the Grand Kuenray of Tashichhodzong on public display from 12 to 17 November 2025, in commemoration of the 70th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. This auspicious occasion will enable the people of Bhutan to offer veneration, receive blessings, and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival.

The relics known as the Piprahwa-Kapilavastu Relics hold profound historical and spiritual significance. Regarded as among the most venerated objects in the global Buddhist tradition, they provide a direct and tangible link to Lord Buddha’s physical presence and enduring blessings.

The Sacred Relics will be escorted by a high-level delegation from the Government of India led by H.E. Dr. Virendra Kumar, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Culture, the National Museum of India, and the International Buddhist Confederation.