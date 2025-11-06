Press Release

The Second World Summit for Social Development is being held in Doha, Qatar from 4 to 6 November 2025. The RGoB delegation, led by Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel, is composed of senior officials from the Ministry of Education and Skills Development, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the Cabinet Secretariat.

In his statement, the Hon’ble Foreign Minister highlighted the progress Bhutan has made since the last Summit in 1995, and the Government’s commitments to further advancing social development along with economic prosperity guided by the philosophy of GNH, in pursuit of a just, inclusive, and sustainable future.

The Doha Political Declaration was also adopted during the opening segment of the summit. The Declaration marks a shared commitment by governments to tackle poverty, create decent jobs, advance equality and protect human rights, recognising that social development is not only a moral imperative, but also essential for peace, stability and sustainable growth.

More than 40 Heads of State and Government, 170 Ministerial-level representatives, Heads of International Organizations, Youth, Civil Society and delegates from around the globe, are attending the Summit.

The first World Summit for Social Development was held in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1995.