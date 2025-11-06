Press Release

Kutshab Phub Dorji, Ambassador-Designate of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the State of Kuwait, presented the copy of his Letter of Credence to His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 3 rd November 2025.

Kutshab conveyed the warm greetings and best wishes from His Majesty the King, His Majesty the Fourth King, The Royal Family, the Royal Government, and the people of Bhutan to His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Crown Prince, the Government, and the friendly people of the State of Kuwait. He reaffirmed Bhutan’s commitment to strengthening the longstanding friendship between the

two countries.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya welcomed Kutshab to the State of Kuwait and affirmed the Ministry’s support in enhancing bilateral ties between the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bhutan, particularly in the fields of food security, trade and investment, and other mutually beneficial undertakings. The Kingdom of Bhutan and the State of Kuwait established diplomatic relations in 1983.