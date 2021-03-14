Deadline extension for the vacancy of Professional Staffs at STAC

Pursuant to the announcement made on 21 December 2020 on our website, this is to inform interested applicants that the deadline for submission of applications to the various posts (Technical Officer, Research Officer and Epidemiologist) available at the SAARC Tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS Centre (STAC) in Kathmandu has been extended till 31 March 2021. Interested applicants must route their applications through the Department of Regional Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For any queries, visit the STAC website (https://www.saarctb.org/new/) or please contact the Focal Officer at 17560864.

