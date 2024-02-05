Announcement regarding unclaimed passport

The Department of Protocol and Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to notify the General Public regarding a significant number of unclaimed passports issued between 2015 till 2023 at the passport office.

These uncollected passports are at risk of being damaged or lost due to the inadequate and storage conditions in the Passport Section. The poor infrastructure with the presence of rodents pose a serious threat to the integrity of these important document. Therefore, the Department kindly requests all passport applicants to collect it before the approaching deadline.

It may be noted that the remaining unclaimed passports after the deadline will be destroyed for security reasons and to maintain the confidentiality of the personal bio data.

Please note the following important details:

1. Deadline: The deadline for the passport collection is March 01, 2024. Passports not collected by this date will be destroyed/disposed.