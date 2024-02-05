Announcement regarding unclaimed passport

The Department of Protocol and Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade would like to notify the General Public regarding a significant number of unclaimed passports issued between 2015 till 2023 at the passport office.
These uncollected passports are at risk of being damaged or lost due to the inadequate and storage conditions in the Passport Section. The poor infrastructure with the presence of rodents pose a serious threat to the integrity of these important document. Therefore, the Department kindly requests all passport applicants to collect it before the approaching deadline.
It may be noted that the remaining unclaimed passports after the deadline will be destroyed for security reasons and to maintain the confidentiality of the personal bio data.
Please note the following important details:
1. Deadline: The deadline for the passport collection is March 01, 2024. Passports not collected by this date will be destroyed/disposed.
2. Location: Passports can be collected from the Passport Office located at lower Changangkha, Thimphu from 0900hrs till 1700hrs (Monday to Friday)
3. Required Documents: Please bring the the following documents for identification and passport retrieval:
- A copy of the valid Citizenship identity card
- Receipt of the passport application reference number received through SMS.
4. All passport applicants are hereby requested to collect your Ordinary passports within one month from the issue date for security reasons. The Ministry will not be accountable for the unclaimed passports beyond two months of issue date.