Presentation of Credentials by Ambassador of Kuwait to Bhutan

His Excellency Mr. Adel Hussain Al Jassam, the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait presented his credentials to His Majesty The King today. The Presentation of the Credentials ceremony was held in the Throne Room at Tashichhodzong.

His Excellency Mr. Adel Hussain Al Jassam serves as the second Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Bhutan. Prior to his appointment, Ambassador Adel Hussain Al Jassam served as the Minister Plenipotentiary at the General Court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait.

Diplomatic ties between Bhutan and Kuwait were formally established on May 23, 1983. Bhutan and Kuwait share a unique and enduring friendship founded on mutual respect, understanding, and goodwill. This exceptional friendship has been nurtured by the personal efforts of the visionary leaders of the two countries.