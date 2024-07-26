Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is in constant touch with the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka and continuing to monitor the situation in Bangladesh.

The curfew is still on in Dhaka while it is being lifted gradually outside Dhaka. The situation has become calm and quiet. The Anti-quota protestors have withdrawn their movement and they are now demanding for the reopening of universities, colleges and institutions.

The situation is expected to normalize soon and curfew lifted in the next few days.

All Bhutanese students are safe in their respective colleges. 65 students arrived in Bhutan on yesterday’s Druk Air flight. There are 3 students staying at the Embassy at the moment. RBE Dhaka is in constant touch with all the students and monitoring their conditions.

The Ministry is appropriately responding to queries about the situation of Bhutanese in Bangladesh and is also in contact with the Embassy of Bangladesh in Thimphu. The Ministry has also been facilitating the evacuation of Bhutanese from Bangladesh to Bhutan.

Mr. Sangye Chewang, Chief of Consular Division, Department of Protocol and Consular Affairs of the Ministry can be contacted at 17624044 for any queries on the current situation in Bangladesh.