Press Release

- At the invitation of Foreign Secretary of Bhutan, Aum Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri paid an official visit to Bhutan from 19-20 July 2024. This was his first visit abroad as Foreign Secretary.
- During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri received an audience with His Majesty The King, and called on Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade D.N. Dhungyel. Foreign Secretary Misri co-chaired the 3rd India Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) of Bhutan, with Foreign Secretary Pema Choden.
- India and Bhutan share an exemplary partnership characterized by trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels, strong bonds of friendship and close people-to-people contacts. The two sides held wide-ranging discussions on all aspects of bilateral cooperation including development partnership, energy, trade and investment, connectivity and trade infrastructure, technology, people-to-people ties, as well as other regional issues of mutual importance.
- During the State Visit of Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi to Bhutan from 22-23 March 2024, Prime Minister had announced GoI’s development support of Nu. 100 billion (INR 10,000 Crores) for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan period. The Royal Government of Bhutan conveyed appreciation for the invaluable support that the Government of India continues to provide for Bhutan’s socio-economic development. During the Plan Talks, the two sides discussed various components of the assistance and implementation modalities for GoI-assisted development projects.
- The Bhutanese side presented the Project Tied Assistance (PTA) proposals as well as the first tranche of the PTA projects to be implemented during the 13th Five Year Plan period. A total of 61 projects amounting Nu. 49.58 billion (INR 4,958 Crores), covering sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, energy, skill development, education, health, cultural heritage, capacity building, industrial parks, sports, youth exchanges, digital economy, e-mobility, and space technology were approved by the two sides, in line with the vision of the His Majesty The King of Bhutan, and the priorities of the Royal Government and people of Bhutan. The two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated 19 schools, which were constructed during the 12th FYP period.
- The Royal Government informed GoI of the activities proposed to be conducted under the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP). Further, as per the request of the Royal Government, the Indian side agreed to positively consider frontloading the full amount of Nu. 15 billion (INR 1,500 Crores) of ESP in the first one and half years subject to progress on implementation of proposals.
- The Talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchanges and unique bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
- The two sides agreed to hold the next Development Cooperation Talks in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.