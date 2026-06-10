Press Release

Signing of the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the Kingdom of Bhutan and the Principality of Monaco

The Kingdom of Bhutan and the Principality of Monaco established diplomatic relations through the signing of a Joint Communiqué in New York on 8 June 2026.

The Joint Communiqué was signed by H.E. Ambassador Tenzin R. Wangchuk, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Bhutan to the United Nations, and H.E. Ambassador Isabelle Picco, Permanent Representative of the Principality of Monaco to the United Nations, at the Permanent Mission of Monaco in New York.

Following the signing ceremony, the two Ambassadors expressed confidence that the establishment of diplomatic relations would further strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and Monaco. They also underscored the shared commitment of both countries to multilateralism, sustainable development, environmental stewardship, and international peace and cooperation.

The establishment of diplomatic relations marks an important step in advancing bilateral engagement and fostering collaboration in areas of mutual interest between the two countries.

With the establishment of diplomatic relations with Monaco, Bhutan now has diplomatic relations with 60 countries and the European Union.