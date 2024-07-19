Press Release

Mr. Vikram Misri, the Indian Foreign Secretary will be on an official visit to Bhutan from 19-20 July 2024 at the invitation of Ms. Pema Choden, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan. This is the first visit abroad by the Indian Foreign Secretary after his appointment on 15 July 2024.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri is expected to receive an Audience from His Majesty The King. He will also call on the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, and also meet his counterpart Foreign Secretary Pema Choden to discuss issues of mutual interest. The visit is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India.

Foreign Secretary Misri will also co-chair the Third Bhutan-India Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan along with Foreign Secretary Pema Choden.