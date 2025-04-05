State Visit of Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand

At the invitation of His Majesty The King, Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand will make a State Visit to Bhutan from 25 – 28 April 2025.

The State Visit will be the first visit to Bhutan by a reigning Monarch of Thailand and the first State Visit abroad by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua after ascending the throne.

The State Visit will be a historic moment and a testament to the warmth of the excellent relations between Bhutan and Thailand.

Anchored in the enduring bonds between the two Royal Families and friendship between the peoples of the two countries, Bhutan and Thailand share many commonalities. Among these are the deep reverence of the people for their Monarchs, rich spiritual heritage, and common aspirations. Mutual understanding and close cooperation have been the hallmark of the bilateral relations between the two

countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1989.

The State Visit will further strengthen these bonds of goodwill, understanding and multifaceted cooperation between Bhutan and Thailand.

During the State Visit, Their Majesties the King and Queen of Thailand will meet His Majesty The King, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen and His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, visit spiritual and cultural sites, and grace special events commemorating the friendship between Bhutan and Thailand.

A number of celebratory events are being organised in the lead up to the State Visit. A friendly football match between the national teams of the two countries, a Thai festival, Muay Thai demonstration, Thai film screening and cultural performances will be held in Thimphu. In addition, during the State Visit, senior monks from Thailand and Bhutan will offer prayers at Kuenselphodrang for the long life of the beloved Monarchs of the two countries and for the continued peace and prosperity of the two

countries.

This would be the second visit to Bhutan by His Majesty the King of Thailand. His Majesty visited Bhutan in 1991 as the Crown Prince of Thailand.