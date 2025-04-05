The 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting was held on 3 April 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand, following the 25th Senior Officials’ Meeting held yesterday. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel.

In his statement, Lyonpo highlighted the significance of cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, Climate Change, Energy and People to people contact and highlighted that there is substantial work yet to be done in these areas of cooperation to fully realise the immense potential of BIMSTEC. Lyonpo also underscored the significance of BIMSTEC Charter as a robust framework to ensure the collaboration and commitments among the Member States towards the achievement of our shared goals. HFM also signed an Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation on behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan before the Ministerial Meeting.

The 20th BIMSTEC Ministerial Meeting was convened in preparation for the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, scheduled for 4 April 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. The meeting was attended by the representatives from BIMSTEC Member States led by the respective Foreign Ministers.