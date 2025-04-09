His Excellency Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, I{on’ble Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman is on an official visit to Bhutan from 06 to 08 April2025. The Foreign Minister is accompanied by His Excellency Abdulsalam bin Mohammed Al Murshidi,President of the Oman Investment Authority and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman.

The Foreign Minister received an audience with His Majesty The King, and will call on Prime Minister Dqsho Tshering Tobgay and meet with Foreign Minister D.N Dhungyel to discuss issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

The visit of His Excellency Sayyid Badr Hamad Harnood Al Busaidi, is the first high-level visit from Oman to Bhutan. The visit underscores the growing bonds of friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and Oman.

Formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Oman were established on 15 March 2013.