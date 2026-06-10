Press Release

Signing of the Lease Agreement for the land in Varanasi

On behalf of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Ms. Tashi Peldon, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Royal Bhutanese Embassy, New Delhi, and Mr. Mridul Chaudhary, Special Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh (UP), India, signed a lease agreement on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, for the acquisition of two acres of land in Varanasi on a long-term lease. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of Hon’ble Minister for Tourism and Culture of the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Jaiveer Singh. The land will be used for the construction of a Bhutanese temple and guest house.

This development follows the announcement made by the Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Mr. Narendra Modi, during his official visit to Bhutan on November 11–12, 2025, to provide land in Varanasi for the construction of a Bhutanese temple.

The signing of the lease agreement reflects the strong spiritual and cultural ties between Bhutan and India and reaffirms the commitment of both countries to preserving their shared Buddhist heritage and strengthening people-to-people connections.

RBE Delhi, 10 June 2026