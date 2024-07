His Excellency Mr. Naor Itzhak Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to Bhutan called on Hon’ble Foreign Minister today at 1030 hrs. During the meeting, areas of ongoing and potential cooperation between Bhutan and Israel were discussed. Ambassador Gilon is in the country for the farewell visit from 24 to 28 July 2024. Ambassador Gilon is the first Ambassador of Israel to Bhutan.