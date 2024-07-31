Press Release

The Royal Government of Bhutan hosted the 19th Bhutan-Japan Annual Consultations on Economic Cooperation in Thimphu on 30 July 2024. The consultations was co-chaired by Ms. Pema Tshomo, Director of the Department of Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, and Ms. Kyoko HOKUGO, Minister for Economic Cooperation at the Embassy of Japan in New Delhi. Mr. Tomoyuki YAMADA, Chief Representative of the JICA Bhutan Office, officials from JICA and the Royal Government of Bhutan attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the current status of economic cooperation between Bhutan and Japan as well as Japan’s assistance to Bhutan. The two sides also reviewed ongoing projects and discussed proposals included in the Bilateral Development Assistance Needs Survey 2024. Additionally, the Bhutanese delegation presented the prospects of the 13th Five Year Plan and the macroeconomic situation of the country.

Since its inception in 2006, the Annual Consultations on Bhutan and Japan Economic Cooperation serves as a meaningful and purposeful platform for the two governments to review and exchange views on bilateral economic cooperation and discuss other areas of mutual interest.

The Bhutanese delegation conveyed the Royal Government of Bhutan’s appreciation to the Government and people of Japan for their continued support and assistance in various sectors of Bhutan’s socio-economic development for many years and their assurances of continued support in the years ahead. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the long-standing ties between Bhutan and Japan.