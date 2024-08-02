Press Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade is in constant touch with the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Dhaka, Bangladesh and continuing to monitor the situation.

The situation is gradually returning to normalcy. At the moment curfew is imposed from 8pm to 7am which has enabled offices and businesses to reopen and people are able to go back to work.

Most of the Bhutanese students are now in Bhutan. There are about 237 Bhutanese students studying in Bangladesh and 201 have returned to Bhutan. With their colleges unlikely to reopen anytime soon, the Embassy has advised them to return to Bhutan for now. Some have even been asked by their colleges to leave.

Some students have informed the Embassy that they would like to stay on and not return to Bhutan. The Embassy has contacted the parents of these students and informed them of the students’ decisions, as far as possible. RBE Dhaka is in constant touch with the remaining students in Bangladesh and monitoring their conditions.

Bhutanese Students studying in Bangladesh and currently in Bhutan are requested to get in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Bhutan before making any plans to travel to Bangladesh to continue their studies.

Students can also get in touch with their Colleges/Universities as the communications lines are open.

The Ministry has also been facilitating the evacuation of Bhutanese from Bangladesh to Bhutan through Our Embassy in Dhaka and also with the support of the Bangladesh Embassy in Thimphu. Mr. Sangye Chewang, Chief of Consular Affairs Division, Department of Protocol and Consular Affairs (17624044) is the focal contact officer for any queries on the current situation in Bangladesh.