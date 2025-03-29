Press Release for POC

On 28 March 2025, H.E. Shri Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Bhutan,handed over a cheque amounting to Nu. 2.503 billion to H.E. Lyonpo D.N.Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade as the second tranche of fund release for the High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP).

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade conveyed the gratitude of the Royal Government of Bhutan to the Ambassador and Government of India for the timely release of funds for projects under the 13th Five Year Plan.

The Government of India has committed Nu. 85 billion for the current Five Year Plan of which Nu. 10 billion is earmarked for the HICDP projects. The first batch of 283 projects, amounting to Nu. 4.171 billion was approved during the first HICDP Committee meeting held in December 2024. With the current release, the Royal Government has received Nu. 3.754 billon for the implementation of the

HICPD projects.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade and the Ambassador of India visited a few HICDP projects sites in Thimphu.