H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Foreign Minister of Thailand’s official visit to Bhutan

At the invitation of H.E. Mr. D.N. Dhungyel, Foreign Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Foreign Minister of Thailand is on an official visit to Bhutan from 27 – 30 March 2025.

The Foreign Minister is accompanied by H.E. Mrs. Makawadee Sumitmor, Ambassador of Thailand to Bhutan and other senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Sangiampongsa received an Audience with His Majesty The King. He will call on H.E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan, and meet Foreign Minister D.N. Dhungyel and other senior members of the Royal Government of Bhutan.

This is the first official visit to Bhutan by a Thai Foreign Minister. It underscores the longstanding tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Bhutan and Thailand, further strengthening the deep bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two Kingdoms.