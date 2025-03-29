Earthquake announcement

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Thimphu Notice to Bhutanese Citizens in Thailand, Vietnam, and Affected Regions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade in Thimphu would like to notify all Bhutanese citizens residing in Thailand, Vietnam, and other regions affected by the earthquake on 28th March 2025, to please contact us immediately for assistance.

You can reach us through the Ministry’s App (DrukAbroad) or by calling the following numbers for support:

– In Bangkok: +66 96 894 1652 / +66 64 710 3391

– In Thimphu: +975 7737 0837

For further assistance, you may also contact the Royal Bhutanese Embassy in Bangkok.

We urge you to reach out promptly so that we can ensure your safety and security during this time.

Thank you.