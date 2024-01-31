His Majesty The King conferred Dakyen to Prime Minister, Speaker, and Cabinet Ministers on 28th January 2024.

His Majesty The King conferred Dakyen to Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly and Cabinet Ministers on 28 January 2024. The new Cabinet of the Royal Government of Bhutan is comprised of the following:

H. E. Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Hon’ble Prime Minister of Bhutan H. E. Mr. Gem Tshering, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources H. E. Mr. Tandin Wangchuk, Minister of Health H. E. Mr. D N Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade H. E. Mr. Lekey Dorji, Minister of Finance H. E. Mr. Chandra Gurung, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport H. E. Mr. Younten Phuntsho, Minister of Agriculture and Livestock H. E. Ms. Dimple Thapa, Minister of Education and Skills Development H. E. Mr. Tshering, Minister of Home Affairs H. E. Mr. Namgyal Dorji, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment.

On 25th January 2024, the National Assembly of Bhutan elected Hon. Lungten Dorji as Speaker and Hon. Sangay Khadu as Deputy Speaker.