15th MFA Lecture Series – Ambassador Thierry Mathou Discusses “The French Perspective: Why Bhutan Matters”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade successfully hosted the 15th edition of MFA Lecture Series on 14 October 2024. The lecture titled “The French Perspective: Why Bhutan Matters” was delivered by H.E. Dr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India.

Ambassador Mathou is a seasoned diplomat with over 30 years of experience and an esteemed scholar in Asian and Himalayan studies.

The lecture was attended in person by Hon’ble Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary, and officers at the headquarters, while officials from our Embassies, Missions, and Consulates joined virtually.

Ambassador Mathou’s insights on Bhutan’s foreign policy and its significance in global diplomacy from a French perspective provided a stimulating and informative discussion.

The Ministry expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Ambassador Mathou for sharing his expertise.