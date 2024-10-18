Mr. Imad Najib Ayed Fakhoury, Regional Director, South Asia called on the Prime Minister In-charge, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel

Mr. Imad Najib Ayed Fakhoury, Regional Director, South Asia, and a delegation from the International Finance Corporation called on the Prime Minister In-charge, Lyonpo D.N. Dhungyel yesterday.

Mr. Fakhoury briefed Lyonpo about IFC’s activities in Bhutan. Lyonpo thanked the IFC for their support to Bhutan, particularly to our private sector, and solicited their continued support. The IFC Regional Director reiterated IFC’s commitment to further strengthen its partnership with Bhutan, and support the Royal Government’s priorities.

IFC is a member of the World Bank Group and is the largest global development institution focused exclusively on private sector development in developing countries. Bhutan joined IFC as a member country in 2003, and the IFC country office was established in 2009.