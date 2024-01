Official Visit of H.E. Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary, Government of India to Bhutan

H.E. Mr. Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary, Government of India is on an official visit to Bhutan from 29 to 31 January 2024.

During the visit, Foreign Secretary Kwatra will receive an audience with His Majesty The King. He will call on the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and also meet Foreign Secretary Pema Choden.

The visit is in keeping with the well-established tradition of regular exchange of high-level visits between Bhutan and India.