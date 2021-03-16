ANNOUNCEMENT



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that the Ministry is arranging a special Drukair flight from Paro to Dhaka, Bangladesh on 23rd March 2021. The flight details will be shared at the earliest possible.



All Bhutanese STUDENTS wishing to travel to Dhaka on 23rd March are requested to register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on or before Thursday, 18th March 2021 (04:00PM BST) with the following details:



1. Name

2. Date of Birth

3. Passport No.

4. Passport Expiry date

5. Country of Residence

6. Name of the Educational Institute in Bangladesh



Kindly note that all outbound passengers require to complete a registration/undertaking formality with the Department of Immigration, please click on this link for more information: https://www.doi.gov.bt/?page_id=1944&lang=en



For additional information related to the flight, please contact Ms. Namgay Choden, South Asia and Middle East Division at nchoden@mfa.gov.bt or 77302333



All matters related to ticketing will be handled by the Drukair office.