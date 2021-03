The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to inform that Japan has designated the year 2022 as “Japan-Southwest Asian Exchange Year” and accordingly the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has called a logo design competition from interested individuals to be used to celebrate the Exchange Year. The guideline for submission of the designs are available at: https://www.mofa.go.jp/s_sa/sw/page23e_000604.html

Please note that the last date for submission of design is 9th May 2021.