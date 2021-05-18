Vacancy Announcement

The UN ESCAP Secretariat, Bangkok announces the vacancy for the post of Head, Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, D-1 at the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, as detailed below:
Head, Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, D-1 (Application deadline: 12 June 2021)
Among other attributes, the ideal candidates will have:
• A minimum of fifteen years of progressively responsible experience in international or regional economic, social or environment affairs or sustainable development;
• Research and analysis in the above fields;
• Experience in leading and managing a work unit with more than five persons;
• Working experience, outside of the home country, in Asia and the Pacific region;
• Experience in advocacy fundraising and establishing public and private sector partnerships;
• Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in economics, social sciences, development or related areas.
Complete information about the responsibilities and requirements for this position is available https://careers.un.org and at http://www.unescap.org/jobs