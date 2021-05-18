Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Vacancy Announcement

May 17, 2021

The UN ESCAP Secretariat, Bangkok announces the vacancy for the post of Head, Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, D-1 at the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, as detailed below:
Head, Subregional Office for South and South-West Asia, D-1 (Application deadline: 12 June 2021)
Among other attributes, the ideal candidates will have:
• A minimum of fifteen years of progressively responsible experience in international or regional economic, social or environment affairs or sustainable development;
• Research and analysis in the above fields;
• Experience in leading and managing a work unit with more than five persons;
• Working experience, outside of the home country, in Asia and the Pacific region;
• Experience in advocacy fundraising and establishing public and private sector partnerships;
• Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in economics, social sciences, development or related areas.
Complete information about the responsibilities and requirements for this position is available https://careers.un.org and at http://www.unescap.org/jobs

