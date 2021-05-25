ANNOUNCEMENT

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning a relief flight to and from Singapore for Bhutanese on the following date:

DATE DAY FLIGHT NO SECTOR DEP ARR A/C 7 July 2021 Wednesday KB 500 PBH-SIN 0630 Hrs 1315 Hrs A319 KB 501 SIN-PBH 1415 Hrs 1700 Hrs

Bhutanese wishing to avail of this flight are advised to contact the nearest Embassy/Mission on or before Tuesday, 16 June 2021 (23:59 Hours BST) with the following details:

Name Date of Birth Passport No. Passport Expiry date Country of Residence Tentative Flight itinerary from your location to Singapore Total transit hours in Singapore (Transit layover Time in Singapore for all passengers should not be more than 24 hrs) Contact details (Mobile Number/Email address)

Travel to Singapore from your respective locations is subject to transit clearance from the Singapore authorities. Travelers are therefore advised to make reservations on available international flights for now and purchase the tickets after transit approval is received.

Kindly note the following:

Seats on the Paro-Singapore-Paro flight will be allotted for registered passengers only. The registered travelers will be notified to purchase their flight tickets into Singapore after we receive the transit clearance from the Singapore Authorities. Information on the purchase of tickets for Druk Air (SIN-PBH sector) will also be shared thereafter. Registered passengers must confirm their travel and purchase flight tickets from Druk Air 48 hours before the flight date. Any cancellation within 48 hours of the flight date will not be entertained and passengers will also not be eligible for a refund. For the Drukair flight, the per passenger luggage is limited to 30 Kgs for Check-in baggage and 7 Kgs for Carry-on baggage.

Outbound passengers will be required to sign the Undertaking Letter with the Department of Immigration, Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs. The procedures can be accessed at https://www.doi.gov.bt/?page_id=1944&lang=en.

For additional information and registration of outbound passengers, please contact the following officials: