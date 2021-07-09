Extension of deadline for submission of applications for the SAARC Agriculture PhD Scholarship Program 2021

The deadline for the SAARC PhD Scholarship Programme in Agriculture for the year 2021 has been extended till 17 August 2021. Under the Scholarship, ONE slot will be offered to Bhutan to pursue PhD studies in Plant Breeding at the University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka. Therefore, interested candidates are requested to route their applications through the Department of Regional Cooperation, MFA after completion of internal procedures. Applicants could also email scanned copies of their applications to sangayt@mfa.gov.bt before the deadline of 17 August 2021.

Please see the documents for the REVISED application guideline/brochure and application form.