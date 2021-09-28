ANNOUNCEMENT: United Nations Public Service Awards 2021

The Secretariat of the United Nations invites eligible applications for the 2022 United Nations Public Service Awards (UNPSA). The UNPSA is the most prestigious international recognition of excellence in public service. It rewards the creative achievements and contributions of public service institutions that lead to a more effective and responsive public administration in countries worldwide. Through an annual competition, the Awards promote the role, professionalism and visibility of public service. Applications for the 2022 UNPSA are invited in four categories:

Fostering innovation to deliver inclusive and equitable services; Enhancing the effectiveness of public institutions to reach the SDGs; Promoting gender-responsive public services to achieve the SDGs; and A special category of institutional resilience and innovation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winning initiative will be recognised on the United Nations Public Service Day in June 2022.

Applications must be completed online on the UNPSA portal (https://publicadministration.un.org/unpsa) by 3 December 2021.

The Award is open to all public sector institutions at the national, sub-national and local levels. In case of partnerships (including civil society, private sector, academia etc), the nominee must be a public sector institution.

Both self-nomination and nomination by third parties are accepted. However, applications should be made by an organisation. Further information on the 2022 UNPSA and application guidelines are available at https://unric.org/en/united-nations-public-service-awards-2022/