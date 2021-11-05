Vacancy Announcement
The Secretariat of the United Nations announces the vacancy as detailed below:
Posting Title: Head, Subregional Office for the Pacific, D-1
Job Code Title: HEAD OF OFFICE, ECONOMIC AFFAIRS
Department/ Office: Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific
(Application deadline: 20 December 2021)
Among other attributes, the ideal candidates will have:
- A minimum of fifteen years of progressively responsible experience in economic and social analysis, policy formulation and implementation and/or programme management;
- A minimum of five-year’s work experience outside of the home country in Asia and the Pacific and preferably in the subregion;
- Demonstrated experience in establishing and maintaining professional networks; • Experience in advocacy and establishing partnerships with key stakeholders, including civil society and the private sector;
- Experience with the United Nations System and of the United Nations programmes, policies, rules and regulations;
- Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in economics, social sciences or related field.
The complete information about the responsibilities and requirements for this position is available at https://careers.un.org and at http://www.unescap.org/jobs
Vacancy Announcement
The General Secretariat (SG), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) invites the qualified candidates to apply for the following post not later than 27/12/2021 on the ITU website: http://www.itu.int/employment/Recruitment/index.html
Functions: Associate Capacity Development Officer
Deadline for Applications (23.59 Geneva CH) : 27 December 2021
Type of Appointment: Fixed-term Appointment
Grade: P2
Duration of Contract: 2 years with possibility of renewal for 2 additional years
Duty Station: Geneva, Switzerland
For details, kindly visit the link provided herewith: https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/ITU.pdf