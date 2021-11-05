Vacancy Announcement

The Secretariat of the United Nations announces the vacancy as detailed below:

Posting Title: Head, Subregional Office for the Pacific, D-1

Job Code Title: HEAD OF OFFICE, ECONOMIC AFFAIRS

Department/ Office: Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific

(Application deadline: 20 December 2021)

Among other attributes, the ideal candidates will have:

A minimum of fifteen years of progressively responsible experience in economic and social analysis, policy formulation and implementation and/or programme management;

A minimum of five-year’s work experience outside of the home country in Asia and the Pacific and preferably in the subregion;

Demonstrated experience in establishing and maintaining professional networks; • Experience in advocacy and establishing partnerships with key stakeholders, including civil society and the private sector;

Experience with the United Nations System and of the United Nations programmes, policies, rules and regulations;

Advanced university degree (Master’s degree or equivalent) in economics, social sciences or related field.

The complete information about the responsibilities and requirements for this position is available at https://careers.un.org and at http://www.unescap.org/jobs

Vacancy Announcement

The General Secretariat (SG), International Telecommunication Union (ITU) invites the qualified candidates to apply for the following post not later than 27/12/2021 on the ITU website: http://www.itu.int/employment/Recruitment/index.html

Functions: Associate Capacity Development Officer

Deadline for Applications (23.59 Geneva CH) : 27 December 2021

Type of Appointment: Fixed-term Appointment

Grade: P2

Duration of Contract: 2 years with possibility of renewal for 2 additional years

Duty Station: Geneva, Switzerland

For details, kindly visit the link provided herewith: https://www.mfa.gov.bt/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/ITU.pdf