Announcement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to inform all that the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh has endorsed the Royal Government of Bhutan’s request for multiple-entry visas for Bhutanese students in Bangladesh provided their passports are valid. It may be noted that the Bhutanese students were provided visas for the initial one year and they had to renew after every six months. Under the new arrangement, Bhutanese students can avail the multiple-entry visa for the duration of their studies.