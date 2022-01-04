The World Health Organization has announced the openings for several positions on their website. Interested applicants are kindly requested to apply for the vacancies at:
https://careers.who.int/careersection/ex/jobsearch.ftl
The World Health Organization has announced the openings for several positions on their website. Interested applicants are kindly requested to apply for the vacancies at:
https://careers.who.int/careersection/ex/jobsearch.ftl
Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), during its meeting chaired by Prime Minister General ...