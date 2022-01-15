Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Home » Announcements » Vacancy Announcement

Vacancy Announcement

January 13, 2022

United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS) has announced the following post:

  • High Representative,

   United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island       Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).

 

Interested and eligible applicants can directly apply through the UN website – https://www.un.org/sg/en/vacancies/index.shtml

Check Also

Vacancy Announcement

The World Health Organization has announced the openings for several positions on their website. Interested ...

© Copyright 2021, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.