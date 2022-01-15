Vacancy Announcement

United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS) has announced the following post:

High Representative,

United Nations Office of the High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).

Interested and eligible applicants can directly apply through the UN website – https://www.un.org/sg/en/vacancies/index.shtml