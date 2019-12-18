Press Release

The Royal Government of Bhutan observed the 35th SAARC Charter D ay on 9th December, 2019 with the lighting of thousand butter lamps at Changangkha Lhakhang in Thimphu.

Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo Dr. Tandi Dorji graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Senior officials of the Royal Government along with members of the international community attended the event.

South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was established with the signing of its Charter on 8th December 1985. As enshrined in the Charter, the primary objective of SAARC is for acceleration of economic growth, social progress and cultural development in the region with an overarching aim to improve the wellbeing and quality of life of the people of South Asia through regional cooperation.

With landmark achievements under various areas of cooperation, the Association during the last three and half decades has come a long way in enhancing development cooperation, peace and brotherhood among member states for collective pursuit of economic growth and social progress in the region.

As a founding member and a country that deeply values its membership to the Association, Bhutan has always strived to participate and contribute to the SAARC process to the best of our abilities. The Royal Government will continue to work with all Member States to contribute towards realizing the shared dreams and aspirations of our people.