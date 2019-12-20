Press Release

“The Permanent Mission of Bhutan to the UN and Other International Organisations in Geneva hosted a reception on 12th December 2019, to commemorate the 112th National Day of Bhutan in Geneva, Switzerland. More than 200 attendees including members of the diplomatic and international community, along with Bhutanese citizens living in Switzerland joined the Mission to celebrate the auspicious occasion of the National Day of Bhutan.”
