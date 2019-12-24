Press Release

The new Ambassador of Japan to Bhutan, His Excellency Mr. Satoshi Suzuki and Ambassador of Thailand to Bhutan, Her Excellency Arunrung Phothong Humphreys, presented their credentials to His Majesty The King, today.

Ambassador Suzuki joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in 1984 and served in Japanese Missions in the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Permanent Mission of Japan to the International Organizations in Vienna. He served as Deputy Director-General in the Intelligence and Analysis Service and European Affairs Bureau under the Consular Affairs Bureau. Prior to his current appointment, Ambassador Suzuki served as the Director-General in the Intelligence and Analysis Service, Deputy Minister for Foreign Policy and Director-General, Foreign Policy Bureau.

Ambassador Phothong joined the Thai Foreign Service in 1993. She served in Thailand’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, the Royal Thai Embassy in New Delhi and Brussels. Prior to her current appointment, Ambassador Phothong served as the Deputy Director-General, Department of East Asian Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After the presentation of their credentials, Ambassador Suzuki and Ambassador Phothong called on Lyonchhen (Dr.) Lotay Tshering, Foreign Minister (Dr.) Tandi Dorji and Foreign Secretary Kinga Singye.

In the evening, the Foreign Minister hosted a welcome reception in honour of the two Ambassadors.