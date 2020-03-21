Old Travel Advisory

20 March 2020

Re-Announcement

1. India

The Indian Government has announced on 19 March 2020 that no scheduled international commercial flights will take off from any foreign airport for any airport in India after 0001 GMT of 22 March 2020 (0530 hrs IST of 22 March 2020). These instructions shall remain in force till 0001 hrs GMT of 29 March 2020.

In the event Bhutanese are not able to reschedule the flights before 22 March 2020 to come to Bhutan then following two options are recommended:

Bhutanese are advised to take a domestic flight to Bagdora and arrange road transport to Phuntsholing or nearest Bhutanese town; OR

Bhutanese are also advised to take a bus or train till the nearest station to Bhutan and arrange a road transport to Bhutan thereafter.

2. Thailand

All passengers entering Thailand irrespective of their port of embarkation needs to present:

a) A health certificate certifying that they “pose no risk of being infected by the COVID-19” (issued no more than 72 Hours prior to the date of travel);

b) Health insurance policy that shows minimum medical coverage of 100,000 USD and cover COVID-19 disease.

This will become effective from 00.00 hrs Thailand local time on Sunday 22 March 2020, until further notice. Please also note that visa on arrival for Bhutanese has been suspended until 30 September 2020. In the event, the transit layover is more than 12 hours, travellers are advised to arrange a transit visa before commencing travel from the port of embarkation.

3. Singapore

Bhutanese can transit through Singapore. However, passengers originating from Mainland China (except Hubei province), France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, and Spain in the last 14 days will not be allowed entry or transit.

4. Nepal

Visa on arrival has been suspended. However, Bhutanese willing to visit Nepal for compelling reasons may contact Embassy of Nepal in Delhi during office hours. A recent swab test PCR health certificate issued maximum 7 days before their arrival to Nepal is mandatory along with visa application and it has to be submitted at the Immigration Office, Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu.

All foreign nationals entering Nepal since 14 March 2020 are subjected to stay in Self Quarantine for 14 days from the date of their arrival. All the land ports of entry in Nepal remain closed since 14 March 2020 till 30 April 2020 to the foreigners from the third countries and such foreigners are requested to use Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu only.

Note: In view of the above, Bhutanese are advised to defer travel plans till the restrictions are lifted OR be guided by the travel advisories issued.

If you need further information please check our ‘Responses to travel queries’ (FAQ) posted on the Ministry’s website (https://www.mfa.gov.bt/?page_id=7587) or contact the following MFA officials:

Mr. Tsheten Wangyel, Chief Public Diplomacy Division,

Phone no: 77216054

Email: twangyel@mfa.gov.bt Mr. Tandin Dorji, Sr. Desk Officer, Bilateral Departmnet

Phone no: 17842713

Email: tdorji@mfa.gov.bt Jigdrel Y Tshering, Sr. Desk Officer, Public Diplomacy Division

Phone no: 17624259

Email: jytshering@mfa.gov.bt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that the first positive case of COVID-19 in Bhutan has been confirmed on 5th March 2020. In accordance with the National Preparedness and Response Plan, Royal Government has announced the closure of schools and institutes in Thimphu, Paro and Punakha (the three places visited by the patient between 2nd and 5th March 2020) for two weeks with effect from March 6, 2020. The Royal Government has also imposed two weeks restriction on all incoming visitors and all international/regional conferences and seminars to be held in Bhutan are also postponed. These are being done to enable rigorous monitoring, source assessment of infection and mitigate the situation. The government will assess the situation after two weeks and accordingly decide on restrictions.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID -19) has now spread to around 80 countries. The list of affected countries and territories keep increasing and therefore, travelers are advised to check travel advisory put in place by respective countries before commencing travel.

Bhutanese travelling to Thailand, Nepal and India are advised to take note of the following advisories issued by the respective governments:

Thailand

Visitors to Thailand from South Korea, Germany, China, Taiwan, Japan, France, Singapore, Italy, Iran, Macau and Hong Kong as “high risk areas” for COVID-19.

Given this designation, visitors from the aforementioned countries and territories will now be subject to 14-days home quarantine regardless of whether or not they are infected with the virus. They are also required to file a daily health report with the designated health officials during this period.

The travelers exhibiting flu-like symptoms are to be sent to State Hospitals for further testing and quarantine, expenses for which are to be borne by the individuals themselves. For further details kindly log onto the following weblink: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/new-anti-virus-measures-for-foreign-visitors-and-thais-returning-from-high-risk-areas/

Nepal

Travelers transiting via China, South Korea, Iran, Japan and Italy will have to submit their health certificates stating that they are not infected by COVID-19, at immigration points in Nepal.

India

Passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone number and address in India) and travel history, to health officials and immigration officials at all ports.

Passengers (foreign and Indian other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry. For further details kindly log onto the following weblink: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/coronavirus-outbreak-govt-cancels-visas-for-italy-iran-japan-and-south-korea-issues-new-travel-advisory-1651955-2020-03-03

In reiteration of earlier advisories, Bhutanese travelers are discouraged from traveling to all countries and territories that have reported cases of coronavirus infection. In case of unavoidable travels, please ensure that all basic preventive measures are taken and extreme caution is exercised. Please also refer to information on the website of the Ministry of Health www.health.gov.bt and also directly consult following Health Officials:

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

5th March 2020:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID -19) has now spread to around 80 countries. The list of affected countries and territories keep increasing and therefore, travelers are advised to check travel advisory put in place by respective countries before commencing travel.

Bhutanese travelling to Thailand, Nepal and India are advised to take note of the following advisories issued by the respective governments:

Thailand

Visitors to Thailand from South Korea, Germany, China, Taiwan, Japan, France, Singapore, Italy, Iran, Macau and Hong Kong as “high risk areas” for COVID-19.

Given this designation, visitors from the aforementioned countries and territories will now be subject to 14-days home quarantine regardless of whether or not they are infected with the virus. They are also required to file a daily health report with the designated health officials during this period.

The travelers exhibiting flu-like symptoms are to be sent to State Hospitals for further testing and quarantine, expenses for which are to be borne by the individuals themselves. For further details kindly log onto the following weblink: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/new-anti-virus-measures-for-foreign-visitors-and-thais-returning-from-high-risk-areas/

Nepal

Travelers transiting via China, South Korea, Iran, Japan and Italy will have to submit their health certificates stating that they are not infected by COVID-19, at immigration points in Nepal.

India

Passengers of all international flights entering into India from any port are required to furnish duly filled self-declaration form (including personal particulars i.e. phone number and address in India) and travel history, to health officials and immigration officials at all ports.

Passengers (foreign and Indian other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry. For further details kindly log onto the following weblink: https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/coronavirus-outbreak-govt-cancels-visas-for-italy-iran-japan-and-south-korea-issues-new-travel-advisory-1651955-2020-03-03

In reiteration of earlier advisories, Bhutanese travelers are discouraged from traveling to all countries and territories that have reported cases of coronavirus infection. In case of unavoidable travels, please ensure that all basic preventive measures are taken and extreme caution is exercised. Please also refer to information on the website of the Ministry of Health www.health.gov.bt and also directly consult following Health Officials:

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

31 January 2020:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that the outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China has now spread to other countries and territories such as Thailand, Nepal, Singapore, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, USA, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, India, Macao, Hongkong and Taiwan. The list of affected countries and territories keep increasing therefore, travelers are advised to check before travelling and are advised to be alert.

Coronaviruse causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Some preventive measures are basic hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices and avoiding close contact, when possible, with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Bhutanese are encouraged to refrain from travel to all countries that have reported cases of coronavirus infection. In case of unavoidable travels, please ensure that all basic preventive measures are taken and extreme caution is exercised. Please also refer to information on the website of the Ministry of Health www.health.gov.bt and also directly consult following Health Officials if travel is unavoidable:

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

30 January 2020:

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs would like to notify that the outbreak of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Wuhan, China has now spread to other countries and territories such as Thailand, Nepal, Singapore, Vietnam, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, USA, Canada, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Macao, Hongkong and Taiwan. The list of affected countries and territories keep increasing therefore, travelers are advised to check before travelling and are advised to be alert.

Coronaviruse causes illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

Common symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Some preventive measures are basic hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices and avoiding close contact, when possible, with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Bhutanese are encouraged to refrain from travel to all countries that have reported cases of coronavirus infection. In case of unavoidable travels, please ensure that all basic preventive measures are taken and extreme caution is exercised. Please also refer to information on the website of the Ministry of Health www.health.gov.bt and also directly consult relevant officials in the Health Ministry if travel is unavoidable.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

