Vacancy for the post of Director, WIPO Singapore, Senior Solution Architect and Development Manager and Head, Partnership, Platforms and Tools Section

July 1, 2020

1.We have the pleasure to inform you that the following vacancy announcement has been published on our career site:

 DIRECTOR, WIPO SINGAPORE OFFICE – D1 – 20144-FT

Office of the Director General and Related Programs
Application Deadline – 17-July-2020

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING APPLICATION DEADLINE: Please note that the deadline for applications is indicated in local time as per the time zone of the applicant’s location.

View listing at: https://wipo.taleo.net/careersection/wp_2/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en

2.We have the pleasure to inform you that the following vacancy announcement has been published on our career site:

SENIOR SOLUTION ARCHITECT AND DEVELOPMENT MANAGER – P5 – 20149-FT

Solutions Design and Delivery Section, Information and Communication Technology Department, Administration and Management Sector

Application Deadline – 17-July-2020

This post which was previously advertised under Competition No. 20125-FT_PP has now been re-advertised under Competition No. 20149-FT to correct the contract type.  The post is a fixed-term post with a contract duration of two years, and not a project post of one year’s duration. 

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING APPLICATION DEADLINE: Please note that the deadline for applications is indicated in local time as per the time zone of the applicant’s location.

View listing at: https://wipo.taleo.net/careersection/wp_2/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en

3. We have the pleasure to inform you that the following vacancy announcement has been published on our career site:

 HEAD, PARTNERSHIPS, PLATFORMS AND TOOLS SECTION – P4 – 20131-FT

Innovation and Knowledge Infrastructure Department, Global Infrastructure Sector

Application Deadline – 16-July-2020

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING APPLICATION DEADLINE: Please note that the deadline for applications is indicated in local time as per the time zone of the applicant’s location.

View listing at: https://wipo.taleo.net/careersection/wp_2/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en

Vacancy Notice No. 28P-2020/BDT-PDD/EXTERNAL/P2 _ Attached here.

