Press Release

36th Charter Day of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation

The Royal Government of Bhutan observed the 36th SAARC Charter Day on 8 December 2020, with the lighting of a thousand butter lamps at Dechenphodrang Lhakhang. Hon’ble Foreign Minister Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandi Dorji graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was established with the signing of its Charter on 8th December 1985. As enshrined in the Charter, the primary objective of SAARC is acceleration of economic growth, social progress and cultural development in the region through cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Lyonpo thanked the Government of India for taking the lead to organize the SAARC Leaders’ Video Conference in March 2020 to join hands to fight the pandemic and for the establishment of the SAARC COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Lyonpo also thanked the Government of India and the Government of Bangladesh for their support and assistance of medical and related supplies which have greatly augmented Bhutan’s effort in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Lyonpo expressed hope that the SAARC Member States can turn the current health crisis into an opportunity to create more equal, sustainable and resilient societies in South Asia.

As a founding member that deeply values the Association, Bhutan will continue to work with all the Member States to contribute towards realizing the shared dreams and aspirations of the people of South Asia.