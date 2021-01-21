Japanese Film Festival being organised by Japan Foundation

We are delighted to inform everyone that the Japan Foundation is conducting monthly online film screening for 3 months. It’s completely FREE and anyone can enjoy watching from home. Please see the Audience Guide in the picture for more detail on watching the film.

You may also visit their Facebook page to get further information.

The details of the film to be screened in January are as follows:

“Tokyo Sunrise” directed by NAKAGAWA Ryutaro, who is one of the emerging film directors in Japan.

Date & Time: Jan 22nd (Fri) 11AM – Jan 25th(Mon) 11AM (BTT)

Platform: Vimeo ON DEMAND