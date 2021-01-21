Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Japanese Film Festival being organised by Japan Foundation

January 19, 2021

We are delighted to inform everyone that the Japan Foundation is conducting monthly online film screening for 3 months. It’s completely FREE and anyone can enjoy watching from home. Please see the Audience Guide in the picture for more detail on watching the film.

You may also visit their Facebook page to get further information.
 
The details of the film to be screened in January are as follows:
“Tokyo Sunrise” directed by NAKAGAWA Ryutaro, who is one of the emerging film directors in Japan.
 
Date & Time: Jan 22nd (Fri) 11AM – Jan 25th(Mon) 11AM (BTT)
 
Platform: Vimeo ON DEMAND
 
 

Free to Stream with Promo Code: JFSTREAM

 

 

Check Also

Interview Result

As per the selection interview procedure held on 10th August 2020, the Ministry of Foreign ...

© Copyright 2016,Ministry of Foreign Affairs.