Vacancy for the post of Cultural Specialist (Programmes), at SCC, Sri Lanka

February 10, 2021

Click here for vacancy announcement, details of the qualifications, experience, job description, recruitment procedure, and other entitlements of the position.

Complete information will also be available on the SCC’s website (www.saarcculture.org)

